Stugart's strong fourth quarter helps Francis Howell Central hold off Lutheran St. Charles

ST. PETERS — It was plain for those few in attendance to see Tuesday that Gracie Stugart was not happy.
A second quarter free throw miss, something of a rarity for someone didn't miss all that often as a junior as she made 74.5 percent of her free throws, didn’t sit well with the Francis Howell Central senior guard.
Stugart atoned for her misfire as she wouldn’t miss again Tuesday, including draining key fourth quarter free throws as the No. 3 seeded Spartans held off No. 6 and host Lutheran St. Charles 48-41 in the teams’ season opener and the opener of the Lutheran Tournament.
“It was mad, but it’s fine,” Stugart said. “I was, I was frustrated because that’s what I spent literally all of my free time on during quarantine. I’d get a bunch of shots up and I’d always end with 50 to 100 free throws and I got those down. I knew in the second half that every point was needed because Lutheran is a tough team. They find a way to get in there and make it a close game, whether we realize it or not.”
With the win, Howell Central will move into the semifinal round to take on No. 2 seed Lutheran North at 7 p.m. Wednesday after the Crusaders beat Visitation 69-37.
In the end Tuesday, Stugart went 9-of-10 for the game and 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter from the free throw line to help secure the victory.
In fact, her free throws, a basket she scored and one added by Spartans senior forward Sophie Delaney were the only points of the final quarter for Central.
Spartans coach Hayley Leake she got just what she expected out of the team leader and Truman State signee Tuesday. After all, Leake is well-versed in what it takes for a point guard to succeed.
“Gracie is special,” Leake said. “Being a point guard in my time, I find myself pushing her. I do feel sometimes I need to step back and appreciate the player she is, the leader she is. I told her, she has a gift and I am very happy she’s on my sideline, that’s for sure.”
While Stugart’s free throws helped seal the win, it was senior guard Nikki Crangle that helped Central first overtake Lutheran and then gain some separation on the scoreboard.
Her 3-pointer late in the first half gave the Spartans the 18-16 lead and then she added another and a deep 2-pointer in the third quarter as Central jumped to the 38-26 lead to start the fourth.
“I feel like I was able to help out momentum,” said Crangle, who didn’t make a 3-pointer in 13 games as a junior. “I feel like that (second quarter three) did give us a boost headed into the second half. We knew we had some things to work on and I felt like we did that in the third quarter and we played well.”
While Crangle’s shots set Howell Central up for success and Stugart’s free throws finished things off, Lutheran didn’t go quietly.
The 12-point fourth quarter lead dwindled to as few as three as the Cougars started raining threes. Lutheran hit six throughout the game, but three came in the final quarter and it was a triple by senior guard Jordan Hesse that made it 42-39 with 1 minute, 41 seconds left before Stugart and her teammates closed it out.
Lutheran coach Erin Luttschwager said that seeing the Cougars nearly shake off a double-digit deficit was definitely a positive, even if it wasn’t enough in the end.
“We could have used a few of those perimeter jumpers in the first half,” Luttschwager said. “I’m proud of my kid’s effort, they didn’t give up. They played aggressive and hit some big shots down the stretch. We made Howell Central earn it, which is what we want to do.”
Stugart tied for the overall scoring lead Tuesday with 17 points while Crangle and junior forward Trinniti Matthews each added eight.
Lutheran sophomore forward Megan Aulbert also added 17 in the loss.
Stugart said that Howell Central will have to prepare in a hurry to face a very talented Lutheran North team.
“We’ve just got to go into tomorrow playing our hearts out and giving the best effort we can,” Stugart said. “Our coaches are going to have a good game plan for us and we’ll come out ready.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.