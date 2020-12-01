Stugart's strong fourth quarter helps Francis Howell Central hold off Lutheran St. Charles

In fact, her free throws, a basket she scored and one added by Spartans senior forward Sophie Delaney were the only points of the final quarter for Central.

Spartans coach Hayley Leake she got just what she expected out of the team leader and Truman State signee Tuesday. After all, Leake is well-versed in what it takes for a point guard to succeed.

“Gracie is special,” Leake said. “Being a point guard in my time, I find myself pushing her. I do feel sometimes I need to step back and appreciate the player she is, the leader she is. I told her, she has a gift and I am very happy she’s on my sideline, that’s for sure.”

While Stugart’s free throws helped seal the win, it was senior guard Nikki Crangle that helped Central first overtake Lutheran and then gain some separation on the scoreboard.

Her 3-pointer late in the first half gave the Spartans the 18-16 lead and then she added another and a deep 2-pointer in the third quarter as Central jumped to the 38-26 lead to start the fourth.