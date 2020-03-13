You are the owner of this article.
Sullivan (25-2) vs. Carl Junction (27-0)
Sullivan (25-2) vs. Carl Junction (27-0)

Sullivan vs. Rolla

Sullivan's Hanna Johanning dives for a loose ball during the Class 4 District 9 championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Union High School in Union, Mo. Sullivan defeated Rollla 43-30. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When, where: 1 p.m., Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar.

Breakdown: First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons. … Eagles are in the third quarterfinal in program history and looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time. … Carl Junction is looking to make its fourth state semifinal and first since 2018, when it finished second in Class 4. … Senior forward Mallory Shetley leads a pair of Sullivan players in double figures at 18.6 points per game. … Senior Katie Scott leads Carl Junction in scoring at with 22.1 points per game.

Up next: Winner is scheduled to advance to play Ladue (23-4) or Incarnate Word (26-4) at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena in a Class 4 state semifinal.

