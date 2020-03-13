Sullivan (25-2) vs. Carl Junction (27-0)

Breakdown: First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons. … Eagles are in the third quarterfinal in program history and looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time. … Carl Junction is looking to make its fourth state semifinal and first since 2018, when it finished second in Class 4. … Senior forward Mallory Shetley leads a pair of Sullivan players in double figures at 18.6 points per game. … Senior Katie Scott leads Carl Junction in scoring at with 22.1 points per game.