Sullivan completes vengeance tour with record-setting win over Rolla

UNION —Sullivan High senior guard Kya Harbour is still trying to figure it out.

Her 3-point attempt from the right baseline in the second quarter of the Class 4 District 9 championship game on Friday looked like a brick right from the very start.

"It left my hand wrong," she said. "It was spinning funny and I figured it had no chance at all."

The shot from a 45-degree angle somehow brushed off the glass and bounced in from what appeared to be an impossible position.

"As I was going back on defense, I thought, 'How did that go in?'" she said. "I knew then it was going to be our night."

It was.

The Eagles, buoyed by the bizarre 3-pointer, went on to knock off Rolla 43-30 in the contest at Union High.

Sullivan (24-2) captured its third district title in the last four years and will face Helias (15-12) in a sectional contest at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Missouri S&T University in Rolla.

The Eagles set a school record for most victories in a season. They won 23 games in 2018 and 2009.