Sullivan completes vengeance tour with record-setting win over Rolla

UNION —Sullivan High senior guard Kya Harbour is still trying to figure it out.
Her 3-point attempt from the right baseline in the second quarter of the Class 4 District 9 championship game on Friday looked like a brick right from the very start.
"It left my hand wrong," she said. "It was spinning funny and I figured it had no chance at all."
The shot from a 45-degree angle somehow brushed off the glass and bounced in from what appeared to be an impossible position.
"As I was going back on defense, I thought, 'How did that go in?'" she said. "I knew then it was going to be our night."
It was.
The Eagles, buoyed by the bizarre 3-pointer, went on to knock off Rolla 43-30 in the contest at Union High.
Sullivan (24-2) captured its third district title in the last four years and will face Helias (15-12) in a sectional contest at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Missouri S&T University in Rolla.
The Eagles set a school record for most victories in a season. They won 23 games in 2018 and 2009.
Harbour, who is headed to Fontbonne University, finished with 13 points. Her weird shot drew some chuckles from her teammates even in the middle of a tense situation.
"I had to laugh," explained senior forward Mallory Shetley, who was a one-girl wrecking crew with a game-high 22 points. "I joked that she works on that in practice."
Shetley turned in another in a series of big-time performances. She had seven rebounds and added three assists, giving her a hand in 65 percent of Sullivan's points.
"She's just Mallory," Sullivan coach Jordan Flora said. "We see it every day in practice."
The Eagles turned in one "of our best games of the year," according to sophomore Rylee Denbow, who added a big 3-pointer in the third quarter.
They also avenged a 34-28 loss to Rolla in their season-opener on Nov. 26. The triumph gives them a win over each of the two teams they lost to during the regular season, including two victories over Union.
"That makes us feel like we should be unbeaten," Harbour said.
Shetley and Harbour did most of the offensive work, but the entire lineup shined on defense. Rolla (23-4) used the size of Rebecca Janke, 6-foot-3, and Savannah Campbell, 6-1, to its advantage in the first meeting.
Shetley, Harbour, Denbow, Riley Lock and Hanna Johanning helped negate that size advantage.
"We kind of got in panic mode," Rolla coach Charley Parker said. "We got away from what we should be doing."
Sullivan rode the hot hand of Shetley out to a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Harbour then made her strange triple to push the lead to 16-8.
Rolla climbed to within 20-18 on a jumper by Janke with 3 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter. But the Eagles promptly regained control on a four-point blitz from Shetley.
Sullivan put the game away with a 10-0 spurt over the first 3:31 of the fourth quarter. Seven of those points came at the foul line. Shetley capped the run with an old-fashioned three-point play that pushed it to 34-20.
"We were all ready to play and I knew we had to come out strong," Shetley said. "We stuck to our game plan (and) got it done."
Sullivan is in search of its first trip to the state tournament. It reached the quarterfinal round twice before losing to Webb City in 2013 and Dexter in 2009.
Flora had a good feeling about his team back in November.
"I thought this group was special right from the start," he said. "Now, they're proving it."