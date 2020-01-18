Sullivan stymies Union, Webster Groves stuns Jefferson City in Union Tournament

The Wildcats held a 20-19 lead early in the third quarter before Sullivan went on a 15-2 blitz to take control.

Acting Union coach Nick Kelley, who guided the Wildcats while head coach Pat Rapert served a suspension, said that the second half hurt his team.

“We came out very flat in that second half,” Kelley said. “I like the fact that we proved to ourselves that we can play with them. The start to that second half really hurt us. We just weren't there mentally.”

Shetley did plenty of damage in the second half.

“This is a big-time event with some great teams,” Shetley said. “Now, we get the chance to play for a championship.”

WEBSTER GROVES 47, JEFFERSON CITY 41 — The Statesmen knocked off the defending Class 5 state runner-up Jays in the other semifinal.

Junior guard Ja'Mise Bailey led Webster (6-4) with 13 points. Sophomore guard Eliza Maupin added 12.

“This feels awesome because we worked so hard to get to this spot and we actually did it,” Bailey said. “We knew that we could beat them.”

The previously-unbeaten Jays were ranked first in the latest state-wide poll.