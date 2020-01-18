Sullivan stymies Union, Webster Groves stuns Jefferson City in Union Tournament

UNION — Mallory Shetley was looking for a challenge.
The Sullivan High senior found one — and she conquered it.
The Eagles used a third-quarter eruption to roll past Union 45-29 in the semifinal round of the 40th annual Union Invitational on Saturday.
“We just played really hard together tonight and it was a big game for us,” said Shetley of the battle of one-loss teams.
Sullivan (12-1) beat Union, its Four Rivers Conference rival, for the 27th time in the last 29 games.
The Eagles will face Webster Groves in the title game. The athletics directors at both schools have yet to agree on a date. The tournament was pushed back a day due to the poor weather on Friday.
Shetley led the way with a team-high 20 points. She has scored in double-digits in every game this season.
Senior guard Kya Harbour, who scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers, said her team took pride in shutting down Union (10-2).
“It was very special to play like that and being able to hold Reagan Rapert (Union's leading scorer) to one of the lower point totals she's had all season,” Harbour said. “That was a huge thing for us.”
Rapert led Union with 15 points.
The Wildcats held a 20-19 lead early in the third quarter before Sullivan went on a 15-2 blitz to take control.
Acting Union coach Nick Kelley, who guided the Wildcats while head coach Pat Rapert served a suspension, said that the second half hurt his team.
“We came out very flat in that second half,” Kelley said. “I like the fact that we proved to ourselves that we can play with them. The start to that second half really hurt us. We just weren't there mentally.”
Shetley did plenty of damage in the second half.
“This is a big-time event with some great teams,” Shetley said. “Now, we get the chance to play for a championship.”
WEBSTER GROVES 47, JEFFERSON CITY 41 — The Statesmen knocked off the defending Class 5 state runner-up Jays in the other semifinal.
Junior guard Ja'Mise Bailey led Webster (6-4) with 13 points. Sophomore guard Eliza Maupin added 12.
“This feels awesome because we worked so hard to get to this spot and we actually did it,” Bailey said. “We knew that we could beat them.”
The previously-unbeaten Jays were ranked first in the latest state-wide poll.
The Statesmen bolted out to a 22-14 halftime lead and pushed the advantage into double digits. But Jefferson City (13-1) got to within 40-39 with three minutes left.
Bailey and sophomore guard Ellie Paloucek helped hold off the rally with key baskets down the stretch.
“I think our defense really stepped up today, keeping them to 14 at half was huge,” Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. “We're still young. To see us make good decisions late, was big. We could have let down, but they picked it up.”
Junior post player Kara Daly led the Jays with 15 points. Junior guard Hannah Nilges added 13 points, all in the second half.