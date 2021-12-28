Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle

A slow start did in the Rockwood Summit girls basketball team in its search for its second consecutive upset in the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament on Tuesday.
The seventh-seeded Falcons, who upended second-seeded Parkway West in the opening round of the tournament Monday, fell behind 12-0 to late entry Battle.
Summit played evenly with the Spartans the rest of the way, but never seriously challenged during a 41-29 loss.
The Falcons will play Francis Howell for third place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Battle moves on to the championship game against top-seeded Farmington at 4 p.m.
"We had a great win yesterday, but we just couldn't duplicate it today," Summit coach Dustin Hays said. "We weren't running our offense early on and were turning the ball over. You can't get down 12-0 against a good team like Battle."
The Falcons did not score their first points of the game until 1 minute, 15 seconds remained in the opening quarter when Avery Vincent hit a 3-pointer.
The Spartans took a 17-3 lead after the first quarter, and it looked like it was going to be a long day for the Falcons.
"I was really proud of the kid's efforts defensively after the first six minutes," Hays said. "We knew they liked to drive and we cut that off and forced them to shoot contested outside shots."
Summit cut the deficit to single digits at 21-12, but Battle scored the final five points of the half, three coming on a desperation buzzer-beater by Jaelynn Anderson.
The Spartans bumped their lead to 17 points late in the third quarter before Devon Crews hit a 3 and Vincent had an and-one three-point play as the Falcons trailed 31-20 with a minute to play in the frame.
Summit got as close as 10 points at 36-26 midway through the fourth quarter, but could not generate any consistent offense.
"We have several new parts to the team this year and we are trying to figure some things out," Hays said. "I think we are right there defensively but we need to figure some things out offensively. You can't score 29 points in a game and expect to win."
It was an offensively challenged game for both sides as not a single player scored in double figures for either team.
Nauticia Washington, Brooklynn Spillman and Kaelyn Johnson had nine points each for the Spartans, who improved to 5-4 with a very rugged early-season schedule.
Vincent had eight points and Cece Hoeflinger added seven for the Falcons, who fell to 3-6.