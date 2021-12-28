Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle

A slow start did in the Rockwood Summit girls basketball team in its search for its second consecutive upset in the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament on Tuesday.

The seventh-seeded Falcons, who upended second-seeded Parkway West in the opening round of the tournament Monday, fell behind 12-0 to late entry Battle.

Summit played evenly with the Spartans the rest of the way, but never seriously challenged during a 41-29 loss.

The Falcons will play Francis Howell for third place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Battle moves on to the championship game against top-seeded Farmington at 4 p.m.

"We had a great win yesterday, but we just couldn't duplicate it today," Summit coach Dustin Hays said. "We weren't running our offense early on and were turning the ball over. You can't get down 12-0 against a good team like Battle."

The Falcons did not score their first points of the game until 1 minute, 15 seconds remained in the opening quarter when Avery Vincent hit a 3-pointer.

The Spartans took a 17-3 lead after the first quarter, and it looked like it was going to be a long day for the Falcons.