Summit finishes dominant week with rare win over Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Raina Bryant and her teammates are ready for some much deserved recognition.

As a student at Summit, a school known for its recent success in both boys and girls soccer, the junior guard is ready for the girls basketball team to have its say.

The Falcons made a statement by finishing off a perfect week with a rare win.

After beating Eureka on Tuesday, Summit followed it up Thursday with a 39-34 victory over Parkway Central — its first win over the Colts in five years and just the second in a decade.

“We're definitely hungry this year after losing to Career Academy last year,” Bryant said of the Falcons Class 4 sectional loss to the Phoenix. “We're hungry to go further and to show people what we can do. We're a smaller school and people don't know our names yet, but they will after this year.”

Summit (10-2, No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) imposed its will on Parkway Central in the paint.

Jasmine Manuel, Summit's senior post player, scored 11 points and helped hold Parkway Central's six-foot senior post duo of Claudia Cooke and University of Missouri signee Jayla Kelly to a combined 13 points. Cooke tallied nine points and Kelly had four.