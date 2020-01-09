Summit finishes dominant week with rare win over Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Raina Bryant and her teammates are ready for some much deserved recognition.
As a student at Summit, a school known for its recent success in both boys and girls soccer, the junior guard is ready for the girls basketball team to have its say.
The Falcons made a statement by finishing off a perfect week with a rare win.
After beating Eureka on Tuesday, Summit followed it up Thursday with a 39-34 victory over Parkway Central — its first win over the Colts in five years and just the second in a decade.
“We're definitely hungry this year after losing to Career Academy last year,” Bryant said of the Falcons Class 4 sectional loss to the Phoenix. “We're hungry to go further and to show people what we can do. We're a smaller school and people don't know our names yet, but they will after this year.”
Summit (10-2, No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) imposed its will on Parkway Central in the paint.
Jasmine Manuel, Summit's senior post player, scored 11 points and helped hold Parkway Central's six-foot senior post duo of Claudia Cooke and University of Missouri signee Jayla Kelly to a combined 13 points. Cooke tallied nine points and Kelly had four.
“We decided to pressure them all night and that pressure being all over the court made it difficult for them, and that was the team's effort,” Manuel said. “We worked together and did a lot to help each other out. When it comes to basketball, we've always been an underrated, underestimated team, and this really does a lot for us. It shows us what we can do when we work hard together.”
The spotlight was on the post play for most of the contest, but Bryant shined from beyond the arc when it mattered most.
After Parkway Central tied it for the fourth time with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter, Bryant buried a 3-pointer to ignite a run of seven consecutive points to help the Falcons to a 32-25 advantage they never relinquished.
Bryant scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the second half.
“Raina does not back down from the moment,” Summit coach Dustin Hays said. “She comes up big when the ball is in her hands. When she was a freshman, we took our lumps. We were 6-20 and now we're learning how to win these types of games.”
Things could have gone much different for the Colts if not for the effort of Brooke Hilton.
The senior knocked down a trio of fourth-quarter 3s to help Parkway Central (6-5) stay in it. Hilton led the Colts with 19 points.
“Summit is a well-coached team but they had a lot of shots,” Central coach Brian Guilfoyle said. “When you only score 34 points, you won't win a lot of games. Brooke hit four 3s tonight and we've been missing that some this year. This will be a growing experience for us and hopefully we can learn from this game. I tip my cap to Summit, they played a great game.”
With 10 regular-season games remaining, Summit is hoping its solid week can spring it to big things in the post-season.
“We're ecstatic,” Hays said. “When we talked about this week and trying to prove to everybody that we're for real, I think this week did a great job of proving that for us. We hadn't beaten Eureka since 2007. That shows we can have success against teams where we haven't had a lot of success. It's big for our girls and big for our program going forward.”