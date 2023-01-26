Supporting cast steps up to lead O'Fallon past previously unbeaten Alton in SWC showdown

O'FALLON, Ill. — D'Myjah Bolds knew that her time was coming.

The O'Fallon High junior skyscraper watched all season long as teammate Shannon Dowell turned in one high-scoring performance after another.

"She always has our back," the 6-foot-2-inch Bolds said. "I knew eventually, it might be our turn to have hers."

Bolds stepped up in a big way Thursday to help the Panthers to an impressive 51-38 win over previously unbeaten Alton in a battle of state-ranked powers at Panther Dome.

O'Fallon (23-4 overall, 8-1 league), with the Southwestern Conference title on the line, used a lock-down defense and an impressive second-half stretch to knock off Alton (24-1, 8-1).

The Redbirds came into the high-energy contest ranked No. 1 in the state in the latest Associated Press poll, which came out Wednesday.

The Panthers, ranked No. 9, knocked off a No. 1 team for what is believed to be the first time in program history.

"It feels good, feels great," said senior Jailah Pelly, who added 10 points to the winning attack. "We really wanted this."

Indeed.

O'Fallon used an eye-popping 23-4 outburst in the second half to take total command.

The game-changing spurt was fueled by Bolds, Pelly and a host of other contributors.

Alton came into the affair intent on stopping Dowell, who is averaging 22.5 points per game. Dowell, who is heading to Illinois State University, finished with 12 points but had just seven over the first three quarters.

That forced the Panthers other players to take more of a role in the offense.

"There's going to come a time when we just cannot rely on (Dowell) to solely win us a game," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "This is how you take the next step. You have four, five girls give you six or eight a night. With that balanced scoring, you can't key on anybody."

Bolds and Pelly were the next girls up Thursday.

Bolds scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds. She also blocked two shots and altered two others.

Pelly helped trigger the third quarter-outburst with the biggest basket of the game. Her 3-point play highlighted the run.

"Everyone's got to make plays," Pelly said.

O'Fallon used a 16-4 run over the final 6 minutes and 16 seconds of the third stanza to erase a two-point deficit and take a 40-30 lead.

Senior Laylah Jackson started the blitz with a jumper from the left baseline. Dowell followed with a long-range bomb and Bolds scored off a fast-break layup to push the lead to 31-26.

Bolds then converted off a nifty pass from Dowell before Pelly's 3-pointer pushed the advantage to 36-30.

Haeli Tart closed out the period with a pair of two-pointers in the final 2:12.

O'Fallon sealed the victory with a 7-0 outburst at the start of the fourth period. Bolds triggered the streak with a short jumper. Pelly added a pair of free throws.

"Fantastic effort by my girls tonight," Knolhoff said.

Alton bolted out to four different six-point leads in the first half behind Jarius Powers, who finished with a game-high 17 points.

Pelly scored five points in the closing 46 seconds of the half to knot the score going into the break.

Alton is off to the best start in school history and had outscored its opponents by an average of 21 points per game entering play Thursday.

But the Redbirds, who won the previous two regular-season meetings with O'Fallon by a combined five points, came up empty in the second half.

O'Fallon held Alton scoreless during a stretch of 7:18 in which Alton missed nine successive shots.

"We didn't stick to what we do well," Alton coach Deserea Howard said. "We were a little flat in the third quarter and we let them get away."

The two teams will likely share the league title barring an upset over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Most importantly, they are on a collision course to meet in a Class 4A sectional semifinal game at O'Fallon next month.

"This is good for our confidence," Bolds said.

The intensity-filled contest was played before a full house of 1,200. It was likely the largest gathering to see a girls regular-season game in the history of the Panther Dome.

Fans yelled and screamed with each basket, creating a postseason feel.

"For the six years I've been here we've created great seasons," Knolhoff said. "And this is the type of environment that we should deserve. It was nice to see both communities come out."

O'Fallon 51, Alton 38