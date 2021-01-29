Swing in second half carries Westminster past John Burroughs

“This is our second game coming back from a COVID break and we’re still growing as a team,” Carlile said. “The key is getting to the point where we’re playing 32 minutes of solid basketball. We played with energy and unselfishness in the second quarter. We moved the ball really well and, with defense, we had each other’s backs. We were everywhere. Brooke’s a heck of a player and it’s fun watching her compete. It’s a great opportunity to play players like that and we hope to be those players.”

While Highmark returned to her usual sharp-shooting ways in the third, Westminster coach Kat Martin pointed out the complimentary but integral roles played by a pair of forwards in sophomore Julia Coleman and junior Carlie Vick.

The duo pitched in nine third quarter points behind the six from Coleman as she wound up with 14 for the game while Vick’s 3-pointer in the third helped her reach a total of 12 for the game.

“We responded very well at the half,” Martin said. “They (Highmark and Coleman) were great but I was also really impressed with Carlie. She hit a couple of threes and played so well defensively. We’ve had a long week of practice and we worked on defense and rebounding and I thought we dominated the boards. I was really proud of our rebounding efforts and I was seeing great things out of Carlie and Julia, for sure.”