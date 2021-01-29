Swing in second half carries Westminster past John Burroughs

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Brooke Highmark absolutely loves thrill rides.
While the roller coaster is a must for the Westminster girls basketball junior guard when she’s at a theme park, the up-and-down nature of the Wildcats' last few games and the team’s 59-39 win Friday at home over John Burroughs is an example of where she’d like the ride to be more rocket and less roller coaster, she said.
After a strong start, a 13-1 Burroughs run over the final five minutes of the first half pulled the Bombers to within 26-22.
“I don’t think we were expecting their defense to be as active as it had been,” Highmark said of the Wildcats’ forced lack of offensive synchronicity. “In the second half, we kind of figured it out and we calmed down. Personally, I felt I needed to be a lot more aggressive and that I couldn’t be scared to attack that defense. I think that helped lead to our success.”
Westminster is the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings while Burroughs is No. 6.
The second half, much like any roller coaster worth the price of admission, featured Highmark and Westminster on the upswing.
The Belmont recruit scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter and what was a 4-point lead ballooned to 19 at 48-29. Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said the combination of the Bombers losing their collective legs while Highmark found hers proved disastrous.
“This is our second game coming back from a COVID break and we’re still growing as a team,” Carlile said. “The key is getting to the point where we’re playing 32 minutes of solid basketball. We played with energy and unselfishness in the second quarter. We moved the ball really well and, with defense, we had each other’s backs. We were everywhere. Brooke’s a heck of a player and it’s fun watching her compete. It’s a great opportunity to play players like that and we hope to be those players.”
While Highmark returned to her usual sharp-shooting ways in the third, Westminster coach Kat Martin pointed out the complimentary but integral roles played by a pair of forwards in sophomore Julia Coleman and junior Carlie Vick.
The duo pitched in nine third quarter points behind the six from Coleman as she wound up with 14 for the game while Vick’s 3-pointer in the third helped her reach a total of 12 for the game.
“We responded very well at the half,” Martin said. “They (Highmark and Coleman) were great but I was also really impressed with Carlie. She hit a couple of threes and played so well defensively. We’ve had a long week of practice and we worked on defense and rebounding and I thought we dominated the boards. I was really proud of our rebounding efforts and I was seeing great things out of Carlie and Julia, for sure.”
The win for Westminster (15-3 overall, 3-0 Metro League) brought the Wildcats’ record to just 2-2 over the last four games after losses to Cardinal Ritter and Incarnate Word. Coleman said that now is the time for the team to get rid of the up and downs and find a consistent run of success.
“It’s been hard for us to get consistency but I feel like we’re on the verge of it,” Coleman said. “We’re all focusing on what we need to do better to get consistent. We were consistent at first, but then we lost
Burroughs (6-3, 0-1) was led by 10 points from junior forward Vanessa Polk while freshman guard Allie Turner pitched in eight.