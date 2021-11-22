Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville

The 6-footer hit 48 percent from the field in helping the Tigers to a 15-1 record and the Southwestern Conference Tournament championship during a shortened season. Scored 25 points or more three times. Averaged a team-best 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds. Harris connected on 72 of 79 free throws for an area-best 91.1 percent. Will attend Central Michigan University.
Steve Overbey
