Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville
Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville

Sydney Harris, Edwardsville

Sydney Harris, Edwardsville basketball

The 6-footer hit 48 percent from the field in helping the Tigers to a 15-1 record and the Southwestern Conference Tournament championship during a shortened season. Scored 25 points or more three times. Averaged a team-best 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds. Harris connected on 72 of 79 free throws for an area-best 91.1 percent. Will attend Central Michigan University.

