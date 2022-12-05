 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taryn Blevins, senior, Marquette

Helped run the offense with a team-best 96 assists in leading the Mustangs to an 18-10 record. Averaged 13.2 points per game. Closed the campaign with a flourish by scoring 116 points over the final six games, including a season-best 28-point effort in a 78-67 win over Parkway South on Feb. 15 and 26-point performance in a post-season triumph over Lafayette.

 

