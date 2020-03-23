Three area teams awarded No. 1 spot in final MBCA girls basketball rankings

Even though they didn't get to finish out their respective seasons, the Incarnate Word, Hazelwood Central and Kirkwood girls basketball teams all finished on top Monday when the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its final rankings.

In Class 4, Incarnate Word (27-4) finished tied atop the state rankings along with the other three state semifinalists: Cape Notre Dame (25-4), Carl Junction (28-0) and Lincoln College Prep (18-9).

Likewise, in Class 5, all four team that didn't get to compete in the championship semifinals were given co-No. 1 rankings to finish out the season. The quartet was: Hazelwood Central (20-9), Kirkwood (24-4), Blue Springs (24-5) and Rock Bridge (22-5).

The Class 5 and Class 4 semifinals and placing games, which had been scheduled for March 19-21 at Missouri State University in Springfield, were canceled in the fight to curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

A bevy of other area teams finished in the MBCA top 10 of their respective classes.

In Class 3, Whitfield (26-6) finished tied for No. 3 in the poll after losing in the Class 3 semifinals, while Miller Career (19-7) came in at No. 8. Miller Career lost to Whitfield in the sectional round.