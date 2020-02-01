Tight-knit Okawville community helping Hasheider-Burianek in her fight with cancer

Added sophomore guard Raegan Luechtefeld, “At first we were scared for her, but the way she handling this, it’s just like she handles everything else in her life.”

Hasheider-Burianek has a large support system that stretches well past this bucolic community. She helps run the family business, Elm Farms, as her main source of income. The 1,200-acre dairy farm, located just outside of Okawville, features 120 cows along with hogs and cattle.

Amazingly, Hasheider-Burianek has kept up her farm duties, with some help from townsfolk — and total strangers.

“People would just come out, some we didn’t even know, to offer to pitch in and see if they could help in any way,” Michelle said. “They’d bring meals, offer to watch the kids, anything. There is no way I could ever thank every single person that has been there for me. I just hope somewhere down the road, I’m able to play it forward.”

The denizens of Okawville remain committed to fight alongside of Hasheider-Burianek.

“If there is anything positive to come out of this it’s to see how everyone has rallied behind her,” Fuhrop said. “I’m so proud of this town and this community. I can’t compare what they’re doing to anything else I’ve ever seen.”