Tonnies lights fuse as Mater Dei cruises into sectional final

The Knights bolted to a 13-3 lead and stretched the margin to 19 points late in the second period before cruising home.

Carlinville (28-4) never got closer than to within 14 points after the midway stage of the second quarter.

Senior guard Madi Strieker added 13 points to the winning attack. She also got off to a quick start with eight of her team's first 15 points.

"We knew had to come out with great intensity," Strieker said. "Some games, we don't. But we knew today that we had to come out and get the job done."

Mater Dei parlayed the hot hands of Tonnies and Strieker with some lock-down defense that flummoxed the usually sure-shooting Cavaliers.

Carlinville missed eight of nine shots in the first quarter and 14 of 18 in the opening half.

"I thought we did real (well) in the first half. A lot of things went right," Kohnen said.

Explained Tonnies, "We wanted to get ahead as quickly as possible so we wouldn't have to worry about anything later in the game."

Tonnies and Shannon Lampe recorded a pair of blocks on the first possession of the game to send a message.

Lampe finished with a team-high seven rebounds.