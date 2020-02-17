Tonnies lights fuse as Mater Dei cruises into sectional final

GREENVILLE — Mater Dei senior Claire Tonnies patiently waited for the go ahead.
She got it from coach Dave Kohnen early in the first quarter of Monday's Class 2A Greenville Sectional semifinal.
"He knows I'm usually pretty hesitant to shoot," Tonnies said. "He said, 'If you're open, go for it.
"I did."
The 5-foot-8 winger pumped in five early points to kick-start the Knights to an impressive 47-28 win over Carlinville in the contest in Bond County.
Mater Dei (21-8), which won its fifth in a row, will face Pleasant Plains (24-3) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The Knights will be searching for their third sectional championship in the last four years.
Tonnies' lightining-quick outburst helped her to a game-high 18 points.
She hit her first two shots on the way to an early eight-point lead. Her short jumper 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the contest started the blitz. She added a 3-pointer with 2:47 left in the period for an 8-0 cushion.
The outburst set the tone for the rest of the game.
"It was a hole we just couldn't dig out of," explained Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve said. "We're not really built to come back. We've been playing from ahead most of the season."
The Knights bolted to a 13-3 lead and stretched the margin to 19 points late in the second period before cruising home.
Carlinville (28-4) never got closer than to within 14 points after the midway stage of the second quarter.
Senior guard Madi Strieker added 13 points to the winning attack. She also got off to a quick start with eight of her team's first 15 points.
"We knew had to come out with great intensity," Strieker said. "Some games, we don't. But we knew today that we had to come out and get the job done."
Mater Dei parlayed the hot hands of Tonnies and Strieker with some lock-down defense that flummoxed the usually sure-shooting Cavaliers.
Carlinville missed eight of nine shots in the first quarter and 14 of 18 in the opening half.
"I thought we did real (well) in the first half. A lot of things went right," Kohnen said.
Explained Tonnies, "We wanted to get ahead as quickly as possible so we wouldn't have to worry about anything later in the game."
Tonnies and Shannon Lampe recorded a pair of blocks on the first possession of the game to send a message.
Lampe finished with a team-high seven rebounds.
"There were times where we missed a lot of easy shots," Tonnies said. "But if we're playing defense, it ends up OK."
Carlinville did not get its first field goal until 49 seconds were left in the first quarter. Its first-half total of nine points was its lowest of the season.
Strieker followed Tonnies' initial basket with a 3-pointer for a 5-0 lead. Tonnies added her bomb before Lainey Kramer chipped in with a 15-footer. Strieker capped off a strong eight-minute stretch with her second 3-pointer of the period.
Carlinville climbed to within 15-7 on a basket by Jill Stayton, who finished with 10 points.
Mater Dei promptly went on a 13-2 run over the closing 5:40 of the first half to carry a 28-9 lead into the break.
The Knights appear to be peaking at the right time with a trio of solid defensive efforts. They have allowed just 87 points in three post-season games.
"There's always things we can improve on," Strieker said. "The things we didn't do right, I know we can fix them."