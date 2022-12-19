|Large school schools - 12/18
|1. O'Fallon (10-2) was idle.
|2. Alton (10-0) was idle.
|3. Eureka (6-3) def. Parkway West (4-3), 62-37 Saturday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (4-0) def. Westminster (1-3), 47-35 Saturday.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-1) lost to Cardinal Ritter (2-2), 52-39 Saturday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (4-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (3-7) lost to Civic Memorial (8-4), 45-36 Saturday.
|9. East St. Louis (6-9) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (8-0) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (6-3), 47-35 Saturday.
|Small school schools - 12/18
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0) def. Webster Groves (1-4), 68-24 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (8-1) def. Nerinx Hall (3-5), 59-33 Saturday.
|3. Okawville (10-0) vs. Wesclin (4-9) , 7 p.m Monday.
|4. Highland (12-2) vs. Civic Memorial (8-4) , 6 p.m Monday.
|5. Vashon (5-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-4) at Highland (12-2) , 6 p.m Monday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (6-5) at Jerseyville (7-6) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|9. Althoff (9-2) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.