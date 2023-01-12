|Large school schools - 1/11
|1. Alton (18-0) vs. Edwardsville (8-9) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|2. O'Fallon (17-3) at Belleville West (2-14) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|3. Pattonville (8-1) at Parkway West (6-5) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|4. Parkway South (10-2) vs. Eureka (10-5) at Clayton, 4:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. Marquette (10-4) at St. Joseph's (5-5) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) def. Visitation (9-5), 48-44 Tuesday.
|7. Timberland (12-3) def. Francis Howell North (8-7), 58-30 yesterday.
|8. Eureka (10-5) vs. Parkway South (10-2) at Clayton, 4:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. St. Joseph's (5-5) vs. Marquette (10-4) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (7-5) vs. St. Dominic (6-6) , 7 p.m Thursday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/11
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (14-2) def. Ladue (6-7), 68-23 Tuesday.
|3. Vashon (10-2) was idle.
|4. Highland (17-4) at Mascoutah (12-7) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. Okawville (16-3) at Red Bud (9-10) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|6. Waterloo (12-6) vs. Triad (3-14) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Father McGivney (17-2) at Metro-East Lutheran (4-9) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|8. Breese Central (12-6) at Salem, Illinois , 6 p.m Thursday.
|9. Visitation (9-5) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (10-4), 48-44 Tuesday.
|10. Lutheran South (10-2) def. Lindbergh (6-8), 55-51 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.