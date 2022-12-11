|Large school schools - 12/10
|1. O'Fallon (8-2) def. Eureka (4-3), 44-30 yesterday.
|2. Alton (8-0) def. Lutheran St. Charles (3-2), 57-51 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (4-3) lost to O'Fallon (8-2), 44-30 yesterday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (3-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-3) lost to Tipton , 63-36 yesterday.
|8. Edwardsville (3-6) lost to Okawville (8-0), 40-26 yesterday.
|9. East St. Louis (6-8) lost to University City (5-1), 2-0 yesterday.
|10. Parkway South (5-0) def. Summit (3-1), 65-58 Friday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 12/10
|1. Incarnate Word (4-0) vs. South Medford, Ore. at Iolani, Hawaii, 11 p.m yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (7-1) def. Nerinx Hall (3-4), 60-32 Friday.
|3. Okawville (8-0) def. Edwardsville (3-6), 40-26 yesterday.
|4. Highland (10-1) was idle.
|5. Vashon (4-1) def. East Nashville , 53-34 yesterday.
|6. Civic Memorial (7-2) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (7-2) lost to Quincy Notre Dame , 44-32 yesterday.
|8. Waterloo (5-4) lost to Dunlap , 58-32 yesterday.
|9. Althoff (6-2) lost to Quincy Notre Dame , 57-38 Friday.
|10. St. Dominic (3-2) lost to Westminster (1-2), 47-40 Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.