|Large school schools - 12/15
|1. Edwardsville (9-1) def. Lift For Life (3-2), 53-36 Tuesday.
|2. Webster Groves (4-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (5-2) def. Lindbergh (4-3), 54-37 Tuesday.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (5-1) vs. Francis Howell Central (4-1) , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. Parkway West (5-1) def. Ladue (2-3), 59-22 yesterday.
|6. Alton (7-2) at Belleville East (4-6) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Kirkwood (2-0) was idle.
|8. O'Fallon (7-2) vs. Collinsville (7-6) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (4-2) vs. Timberland (3-2) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (5-1) , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|Small school schools - 12/15
|1. Incarnate Word (5-0) was idle.
|2. Civic Memorial (10-0) vs. Waterloo (10-2) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (4-2) was idle.
|4. Whitfield (5-1) def. St. Joseph's (5-4), 54-31 Tuesday.
|5. Freeburg (10-0) at Salem, Illinois , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|6. St. Charles West (7-0) def. Winfield (3-4), 62-38 Tuesday.
|7. Westminster (5-0) was idle.
|8. Vashon (4-3) def. Roosevelt (0-3), 70-4 Tuesday.
|9. Lift For Life (3-2) lost to Edwardsville (9-1), 53-36 Tuesday.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (6-1) def. Summit (2-3), 63-30 yesterday.