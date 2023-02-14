|Large school schools - 2/13
|1. Alton (29-1) vs. Granite City (5-22) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. O'Fallon (27-4) vs. Belleville West (4-21) at Belleville East, 6 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (14-5) def. Parkway South (17-6), 70-40 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-6) lost to Pattonville (14-5), 70-40 yesterday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-7) def. Cahokia (0-16), 61-26 yesterday.
|7. St. Joseph's (14-8) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (15-7) lost to Francis Howell (9-13), 45-41 yesterday.
|9. Cor Jesu (15-6) vs. Whitfield (5-8) , 5 p.m Tuesday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (13-9) at Francis Howell North (10-13) , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/13
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0) at Nerinx Hall (10-15) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. John Burroughs (22-2) at Lutheran St. Charles (19-4) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Vashon (18-5) vs. Gateway STEM (8-7) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|4. Okawville (27-4) vs. Dupo (14-11) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-3) def. Bunker Hill (2-12), 84-19 yesterday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (19-4) vs. John Burroughs (22-2) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Freeburg (22-9) def. Pinckneyville , 51-29 yesterday.
|8. Highland (23-7) def. Jerseyville (18-15), 63-42 yesterday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (12-8) at Hickman , 7 p.m yesterday.
|10. Lutheran South (17-6) lost to Parkway West (11-11), 60-46 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.