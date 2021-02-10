|Large school ranking schools - 2/9
|1. Francis Howell Central (14-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (10-8), 48-47 Monday.
|2. Marquette (13-4) at Warrenton (5-7) , 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
|3. Holt (19-2) def. Timberland (5-13), 57-33 yesterday.
|4. Webster Groves (14-5) def. Ladue (10-9), 70-38 yesterday.
|5. Parkway North (14-6) def. Hazelwood Central (0-5), 50-20 yesterday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (13-6) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (10-6) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell North (14-5) at Fort Zumwalt North (3-17) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|9. Ladue (10-9) lost to Webster Groves (14-5), 70-38 yesterday.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-7) at Francis Howell (5-7) , 5:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|Small school ranking schools - 2/9
|1. Incarnate Word (20-0) def. Whitfield (18-4), 72-53 yesterday.
|2. Whitfield (18-4) lost to Incarnate Word (20-0), 72-53 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (10-1) at Parkway South (11-8) , 4:30 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (17-5) was idle.
|5. Westminster (17-4) vs. Principia (2-10) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|6. MICDS (14-5) lost to Cor Jesu (11-11), 36-35 yesterday.
|7. Union (11-0) vs. St. Clair (6-10) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|8. John Burroughs (10-3) def. Duchesne (8-11), 58-21 Monday.
|9. St. Dominic (13-8) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (14-5) at DuBourg (0-14) , 7 p.m Monday (postponed).