|Large school schools - 2/18
|1. Alton (31-1) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (29-4) was idle.
|3. Eureka (18-7) def. Kirkwood (7-15), 62-40 Friday.
|4. Pattonville (16-6) lost to Cardinal Ritter (13-9), 46-42 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-7) was idle.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (14-9) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (16-7) def. Timberland (16-9), 49-43 Friday.
|9. Cor Jesu (16-8) lost to Jackson , 49-35 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (15-9) def. Francis Howell (10-14), 43-42 Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/18
|1. Incarnate Word (25-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (23-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (20-5) was idle.
|4. Okawville (29-4) was idle.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (20-5) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (24-7) def. Waterloo (19-11), 52-49 Friday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (13-9) def. Pattonville (16-6), 46-42 yesterday.
|10. Lutheran South (18-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.