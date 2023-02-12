|Large school schools - 2/11
|1. Alton (29-1) def. Visitation (14-8), 73-45 Friday.
|2. O'Fallon (27-4) was idle.
|3. Eureka (17-7) def. Webster Groves (6-16), 74-58 Friday.
|4. Pattonville (13-5) lost to John Burroughs (22-2), 47-46 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-5) lost to Union (17-4), 52-48 yesterday.
|6. Cor Jesu (15-6) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-9) lost to Francis Howell Central (15-6), 37-18 Friday.
|8. Marquette (15-7) def. Parkway West (10-11), 57-45 Friday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (16-6) def. Fort Zumwalt North (8-12), 39-28 Friday.
|10. St. Joseph's (14-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/11
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0) def. Bishop Miege, Kan. , 68-45 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (22-2) def. Pattonville (13-5), 47-46 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (18-5) was idle.
|4. Okawville (27-4) was idle.
|5. Father McGivney (28-3) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (19-4) def. Santa Fe , 70-36 yesterday.
|7. Highland (22-7) was idle.
|8. Mater Dei (20-7) was idle.
|9. Lutheran South (17-5) def. MICDS (10-12), 41-40 Friday.
|10. Freeburg (21-9) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.