|Large school schools - 1/8
|1. Alton (17-0) def. Arlington Heights Hersey , 63-50 Saturday.
|2. O'Fallon (17-3) def. Cape Notre Dame (0-1), 50-31 Saturday.
|3. Pattonville (8-1) def. Francis Howell Central (7-4), 35-31 Saturday.
|4. Eureka (9-5) at Clayton (6-6) , 6 p.m Monday.
|5. St. Joseph's (5-4) def. Edwardsville (7-9), 55-52 Saturday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) def. Parkway Central (3-8), 50-28 Saturday.
|7. Marquette (10-4) was idle.
|8. Collinsville (10-7) vs. Waterloo (11-6) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|9. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
|10. Timberland (10-3) vs. Hazelwood East (3-1) at Warrenton, 4 p.m Monday.
|Small school schools - 1/8
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0) def. Park Hill South , 78-50 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (13-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (10-2) def. Lee's Summit West , 67-40 Saturday.
|4. Waterloo (11-6) at Collinsville (10-7) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|5. Okawville (15-3) at Greenville (11-7) , 7 p.m Monday.
|6. Althoff (12-5) at Mount Vernon, Illinois (13-4) , 6 p.m Monday.
|7. Breese Central (12-6) def. McLeansboro Hamilton County , 57-17 Saturday.
|8. Highland (17-4) def. Waterloo (11-6), 54-52 Saturday.
|9. Father McGivney (16-2) at Christ Our Rock , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|10. Alton Marquette (10-8) at Metro-East Lutheran (4-8) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.