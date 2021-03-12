 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 3/11
1. Holt (22-3) lost to Rock Bridge , 46-24 Wednesday.
2. Webster Groves (20-5) def. Marquette (18-6), 64-49 Wednesday.
3. Francis Howell Central (20-7) lost to Incarnate Word (26-0), 81-34 Wednesday.
4. Edwardsville (14-1) def. Collinsville (4-13), 68-29 yesterday.
5. Marquette (18-6) lost to Webster Groves (20-5), 64-49 Wednesday.
6. Parkway North (17-8) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (12-1) vs. Belleville East (8-7) , 5 p.m Friday.
8. Francis Howell North (18-8) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (15-10) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt South (18-7) was idle.
Small school ranking schools - 3/11
1. Incarnate Word (26-0) def. Francis Howell Central (20-7), 81-34 Wednesday.
2. Vashon (16-1) def. Lutheran South (17-10), 65-41 Wednesday.
3. Whitfield (21-4) def. St. Dominic (17-10), 58-43 Wednesday.
4. Cardinal Ritter (21-5) def. McCluer North (5-5), 56-23 Wednesday.
5. Westminster (23-4) def. Lutheran St. Charles (20-7), 61-40 Wednesday.
6. Jerseyville (9-6) lost to Triad (8-4), 47-37 yesterday.
7. John Burroughs (13-5) was idle.
8. Union (17-1) def. Ursuline (11-9), 63-46 Wednesday.
9. Alton Marquette (6-4) lost to Gillespie (7-8), 43-37 yesterday.
10. Civic Memorial (16-1) def. Mascoutah (2-12), 62-35 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

