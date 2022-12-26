|Large school schools - 12/25
|1. O'Fallon (11-2) was idle.
|2. Alton (11-0) was idle.
|3. Eureka (7-3) at Visitation (6-1) , 7 p.m Monday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (4-0) vs. Civic Memorial (8-5) at Visitation, 4 p.m Monday.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-1) vs. Webster Groves (1-4) at Visitation, 1:30 p.m Monday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (3-7) vs. Westminster (1-3) at Visitation, 3 p.m Monday.
|9. East St. Louis (6-9) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (8-0) vs. John Burroughs (8-1) at Visitation, 8:30 p.m Monday.
|Small school schools - 12/25
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0) vs. Cardinal Ritter (2-3) at Visitation, 5:30 p.m Monday.
|2. John Burroughs (8-1) vs. Parkway South (8-0) at Visitation, 8:30 p.m Monday.
|3. Okawville (11-0) was idle.
|4. Highland (13-3) was idle.
|5. Vashon (5-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-5) vs. Pattonville (4-0) at Visitation, 4 p.m Monday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (7-5) was idle.
|9. Althoff (9-2) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.