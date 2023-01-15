|Large school schools - 1/14
|1. Alton (20-0) def. Triad (3-16), 56-19 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (19-3) def. Hillsboro, Illinois (10-7), 75-44 yesterday.
|3. Pattonville (9-1) was idle.
|4. Parkway South (11-3) def. Lift For Life (6-8), 78-73 Friday.
|5. Marquette (10-5) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (10-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (7-5), 42-39 Friday.
|7. Timberland (13-3) def. Warrenton (8-7), 54-37 Friday.
|8. Eureka (11-6) lost to Hickman , 65-51 Friday.
|9. St. Joseph's (6-6) lost to Fort Meyers Evangelical , 75-64 yesterday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (8-5) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/14
|1. Incarnate Word (12-0) def. Normal Community , 62-20 Friday.
|2. John Burroughs (15-2) def. MICDS (8-7), 50-21 Friday.
|3. Vashon (10-4) lost to Bartlett, Tenn. , 52-46 yesterday.
|4. Highland (18-5) def. Collinsville (10-11), 47-28 yesterday.
|5. Okawville (18-3) def. Belleville West (2-16), 59-34 yesterday.
|6. Waterloo (13-7) lost to Teutopolis , 53-43 yesterday.
|7. Father McGivney (18-2) vs. Piasa Southwestern (1-10) , 1 p.m yesterday.
|8. Breese Central (14-6) def. Nashville (5-8), 47-30 yesterday.
|9. Visitation (9-6) lost to Cor Jesu (11-3), 48-46 yesterday.
|10. Lutheran South (11-2) def. Lutheran North (9-7), 48-33 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.