|Large school schools - 12/11
|1. O'Fallon (8-2) def. Eureka (4-3), 44-30 Saturday.
|2. Alton (8-0) vs. Civic Memorial (7-2) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|3. Eureka (4-3) lost to O'Fallon (8-2), 44-30 Saturday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (3-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-3) lost to Tipton , 63-36 Saturday.
|8. Edwardsville (3-6) lost to Okawville (8-0), 40-26 Saturday.
|9. East St. Louis (6-8) lost to University City (5-1), 2-0 Saturday.
|10. Parkway South (5-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/11
|1. Incarnate Word (5-0) def. South Medford, Ore. , 68-46 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (7-1) was idle.
|3. Okawville (8-0) def. Edwardsville (3-6), 40-26 Saturday.
|4. Highland (10-1) vs. Mater Dei (7-2) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|5. Vashon (4-1) def. East Nashville , 53-34 Saturday.
|6. Civic Memorial (7-2) at Alton (8-0) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|7. Mater Dei (7-2) at Highland (10-1) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|8. Waterloo (5-4) lost to Dunlap , 58-32 Saturday.
|9. Althoff (6-2) at Belleville West (0-7) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|10. St. Dominic (3-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.