|Large school schools - 2/7
|1. Alton (27-1) def. Belleville East (7-16), 57-32 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (27-4) def. Collinsville (14-16), 56-20 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (16-7) lost to Pattonville (11-4), 62-58 yesterday.
|4. Pattonville (11-4) def. Eureka (16-7), 62-58 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-4) def. Parkway West (10-10), 54-40 yesterday.
|6. Cor Jesu (15-6) def. MICDS (10-11), 47-30 yesterday.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-8) def. Timberland (16-7), 33-22 yesterday.
|8. Marquette (14-7) def. Kirkwood (6-13), 56-46 yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-6) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (14-6), 41-35 yesterday.
|10. St. Joseph's (14-8) def. Nerinx Hall (10-14), 57-34 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/7
|1. Incarnate Word (21-0) def. Visitation (14-7), 76-43 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (19-2) vs. Parkway Central (6-12) at Villa Duchesne, 4 p.m Wednesday.
|3. Vashon (17-5) def. Miller Career (10-8), 81-45 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (25-4) vs. Carlyle (24-4) , 7:15 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Father McGivney (27-3) at Althoff (17-8) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (18-3) def. St. Dominic (10-8), 61-27 yesterday.
|7. Highland (21-7) was idle.
|8. Mater Dei (19-7) vs. Pinckneyville , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Lutheran South (15-5) at Borgia (7-14) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|10. Freeburg (20-9) lost to Waterloo (17-10), 55-48 Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.