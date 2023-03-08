|Large school schools - 3/7
|1. Alton (31-2) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (34-4) was idle.
|3. Eureka (22-7) def. Parkway South (20-9), 63-43 yesterday.
|4. Pattonville (19-7) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (20-9) lost to Eureka (22-7), 63-43 yesterday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (17-11) lost to Incarnate Word (29-0), 73-31 yesterday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (19-8) was idle.
|9. Cor Jesu (20-9) lost to Jackson , 42-33 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (20-9) def. Timberland (19-10), 46-31 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 3/7
|1. Incarnate Word (29-0) def. St. Joseph's (17-11), 73-31 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (26-3) def. Nerinx Hall (12-19), 60-32 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (24-5) def. MICDS (14-14), 48-19 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (34-4) was idle.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt South (21-8), 58-33 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (26-8) was idle.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (14-11) was idle.
|10. Lutheran South (19-9) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.