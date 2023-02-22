|Large school schools - 2/21
|1. Alton (31-2) lost to O'Fallon (30-4), 49-43 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (30-4) def. Alton (31-2), 49-43 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (18-7) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (17-6) def. Fort Zumwalt South (18-7), 54-26 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-8) lost to Lindbergh (13-12), 56-39 Monday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (15-9) at Westminster (16-8) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (17-7) def. Lafayette (4-22), 44-27 yesterday.
|9. Cor Jesu (18-8) def. Nerinx Hall (10-18), 38-26 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (16-9) def. Lift For Life (11-15), 46-45 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/21
|1. Incarnate Word (26-0) def. John Burroughs (23-3), 53-43 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (23-3) lost to Incarnate Word (26-0), 53-43 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (20-5) vs. Roosevelt (4-7) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Okawville (30-4) def. Jacksonville Routt , 69-34 yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (21-5) def. Cardinal Ritter (13-10), 43-31 Monday.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (25-7) def. Mattoon , 52-28 yesterday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (13-10) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (21-5), 43-31 Monday.
|10. Lutheran South (18-8) lost to Francis Howell (11-14), 54-47 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.