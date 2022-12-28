|Large school schools - 12/27
|1. O'Fallon (12-2) def. Riverview Gardens (0-7), 94-10 yesterday.
|2. Alton (12-0) def. McCluer (3-3), 84-14 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (8-4) lost to John Burroughs (10-1), 49-34 yesterday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (5-1) lost to Incarnate Word (8-0), 63-32 yesterday.
|6. Cor Jesu (5-2) lost to Westminster (3-3), 57-41 yesterday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (4-8) def. Webster Groves (1-6), 53-42 yesterday.
|9. East St. Louis (6-10) lost to Mascoutah (9-5), 75-20 yesterday.
|10. Parkway South (8-2) lost to Visitation (7-2), 74-65 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/27
|1. Incarnate Word (8-0) def. Pattonville (5-1), 63-32 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (10-1) def. Eureka (8-4), 49-34 yesterday.
|3. Okawville (12-0) def. Belleville East (3-7), 69-39 yesterday.
|4. Highland (13-4) lost to Breese Central (8-4), 53-45 yesterday.
|5. Vashon (6-1) def. Centralia, Illinois (2-8), 60-30 yesterday.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-7) lost to Cardinal Ritter (3-4), 66-37 yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (9-2) def. Belleville West (2-9), 54-50 yesterday.
|8. Waterloo (8-5) def. Marissa (5-7), 60-25 yesterday.
|9. Althoff (10-2) def. Red Bud (7-8), 69-36 yesterday.
|10. St. Dominic (4-3) def. Sikeston , 66-31 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.