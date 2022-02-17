|Large school schools - 2/16
|1. Edwardsville (26-4) vs. Alton (21-6) at Edwardsville, 7 p.m Thursday.
|2. Webster Groves (19-4) def. Vashon (13-9), 75-47 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (24-5) vs. Collinsville (15-16) at Belleville West, 7 p.m Thursday.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5) def. Francis Howell (11-12), 38-29 Tuesday.
|5. Pattonville (18-4) def. Lutheran North (6-15), 52-32 yesterday.
|6. Eureka (17-6) def. Summit (9-14), 63-40 Tuesday.
|7. Triad (20-9) def. Highland (8-24), 31-26 Tuesday.
|9. Kirkwood (14-5) lost to Visitation (14-9), 48-43 Tuesday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (15-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/16
|1. Incarnate Word (22-0) at Ursuline (8-10) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|2. Whitfield (18-3) def. Westminster (15-7), 46-35 yesterday.
|3. Civic Memorial (28-4) vs. East St. Louis (10-13) at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m Thursday.
|4. Alton Marquette (25-6) vs. Staunton (19-5) at Roxana, 7 p.m Thursday.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (16-5) vs. Lift For Life (11-11) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|6. John Burroughs (14-4) def. Principia (5-13), 55-31 Tuesday.
|7. Freeburg (26-5) vs. Mater Dei (15-12) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|9. St. Charles West (18-3) def. Fort Zumwalt East (11-10), 50-35 Tuesday.
|10. Waterloo (25-6) def. Mascoutah (16-15), 63-55 Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.