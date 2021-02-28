 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 2/27
1. Holt (20-2) was idle.
2. Webster Groves (17-5) was idle.
3. Francis Howell Central (18-6) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (9-0) def. Belleville East (5-4), 65-44 yesterday.
5. Marquette (16-5) was idle.
6. Parkway North (17-7) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (7-1) def. Alton (2-6), 65-25 yesterday.
8. Francis Howell North (17-7) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (14-9) def. Fatima , 44-32 yesterday.
10. Fort Zumwalt South (17-6) was idle.
Small school ranking schools - 2/27
1. Incarnate Word (23-0) was idle.
2. Vashon (13-1) was idle.
3. Whitfield (18-4) was idle.
4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) was idle.
5. Westminster (20-4) was idle.
6. Jerseyville (6-3) was idle.
7. John Burroughs (12-4) was idle.
8. Union (15-1) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (4-1) def. Christ Our Rock , 60-38 Friday.
10. Civic Memorial (9-1) def. Cahokia (0-3), 68-21 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

