|Large school ranking schools - 2/27
|1. Holt (20-2) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (17-5) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell Central (18-6) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (9-0) def. Belleville East (5-4), 65-44 yesterday.
|5. Marquette (16-5) was idle.
|6. Parkway North (17-7) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (7-1) def. Alton (2-6), 65-25 yesterday.
|8. Francis Howell North (17-7) was idle.
|9. Troy Buchanan (14-9) def. Fatima , 44-32 yesterday.
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (17-6) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 2/27
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0) was idle.
|2. Vashon (13-1) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (18-4) was idle.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) was idle.
|5. Westminster (20-4) was idle.
|6. Jerseyville (6-3) was idle.
|7. John Burroughs (12-4) was idle.
|8. Union (15-1) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (4-1) def. Christ Our Rock , 60-38 Friday.
|10. Civic Memorial (9-1) def. Cahokia (0-3), 68-21 yesterday.