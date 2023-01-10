|Large school schools - 1/9
|1. Alton (17-0) at Collinsville (10-8) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. O'Fallon (17-3) was idle.
|3. Pattonville (8-1) was idle.
|4. Parkway South (9-2) vs. Nerinx Hall (5-7) at Clayton, 4:30 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Marquette (10-4) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) at Visitation (9-4) , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Timberland (11-3) def. Hazelwood East (3-2), 62-10 yesterday.
|8. Eureka (9-5) at Clayton (6-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. St. Joseph's (5-4) at Cor Jesu (8-3) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (7-4) at Francis Howell (4-7) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 1/9
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (13-2) vs. Ladue (6-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Vashon (10-2) was idle.
|4. Highland (17-4) was idle.
|5. Okawville (16-3) def. Greenville (11-8), 48-15 yesterday.
|6. Waterloo (12-6) def. Collinsville (10-8), 56-50 yesterday.
|7. Father McGivney (17-2) def. Christ Our Rock , 45-22 yesterday.
|8. Breese Central (12-6) was idle.
|9. Visitation (9-4) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
|10. Lutheran South (8-2) vs. Rosati-Kain (5-5) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.