Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 3/1
1. Edwardsville (29-5) lost to Bolingbrook , 56-53 Monday.
2. Webster Groves (22-5) def. Nerinx Hall (9-15), 62-48 yesterday.
3. O'Fallon (25-6) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-5) def. Timberland (14-14), 51-31 yesterday.
5. Pattonville (21-5) lost to Francis Howell Central (18-7), 39-37 yesterday.
6. Eureka (20-6) def. Waynesville , 67-30 yesterday.
7. Triad (21-10) was idle.
8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
9. Kirkwood (16-5) def. Parkway South (14-11), 57-52 yesterday.
10. Francis Howell Central (18-7) def. Pattonville (21-5), 39-37 yesterday.

Small school schools - 3/1
1. Incarnate Word (25-0) def. Francis Howell (14-13), 71-36 yesterday.
2. Whitfield (21-3) def. Clayton (13-10), 61-28 yesterday.
3. Civic Memorial (32-4) def. Mahomet-Seymour , 53-48 Monday.
4. Alton Marquette (27-7) was idle.
5. Cardinal Ritter (19-5) def. Metro (10-9), 75-21 Monday.
6. John Burroughs (18-4) def. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (18-9), 64-50 yesterday.
7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
8. Lift For Life (13-12) def. Mehlville (16-10), 53-36 yesterday.
9. St. Charles West (20-4) def. Wright City (8-15), 61-35 yesterday.
10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

