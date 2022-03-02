|Large school schools - 3/1
|1. Edwardsville (29-5) lost to Bolingbrook , 56-53 Monday.
|2. Webster Groves (22-5) def. Nerinx Hall (9-15), 62-48 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (25-6) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-5) def. Timberland (14-14), 51-31 yesterday.
|5. Pattonville (21-5) lost to Francis Howell Central (18-7), 39-37 yesterday.
|6. Eureka (20-6) def. Waynesville , 67-30 yesterday.
|7. Triad (21-10) was idle.
|8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (16-5) def. Parkway South (14-11), 57-52 yesterday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (18-7) def. Pattonville (21-5), 39-37 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 3/1
|1. Incarnate Word (25-0) def. Francis Howell (14-13), 71-36 yesterday.
|2. Whitfield (21-3) def. Clayton (13-10), 61-28 yesterday.
|3. Civic Memorial (32-4) def. Mahomet-Seymour , 53-48 Monday.
|4. Alton Marquette (27-7) was idle.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (19-5) def. Metro (10-9), 75-21 Monday.
|6. John Burroughs (18-4) def. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (18-9), 64-50 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (13-12) def. Mehlville (16-10), 53-36 yesterday.
|9. St. Charles West (20-4) def. Wright City (8-15), 61-35 yesterday.
|10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.