|Large school schools - 1/8
|1. Webster Groves (8-1) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) at Lutheran South, 4:45 p.m today.
|2. Edwardsville (14-4) vs. St. Teresa's at St. Joseph's, 11:30 a.m today.
|3. Alton (12-3) is idle.
|4. O'Fallon (12-3) vs. Quincy Notre Dame at Breese Central, 12:30 a.m today.
|5. Francis Howell Central (9-2) at Westminster (8-0) , 1 p.m today.
|6. Marquette (7-5) is idle.
|7. Eureka (10-3) def. Ladue (3-6), 71-40 Friday.
|8. Pattonville (8-4) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (5-7), 43-34 today.
|9. Troy Buchanan (8-3) vs. Cor Jesu (4-7) at Westminster, 11:30 a.m today.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (7-3) def. Villa Duchesne (1-4), 48-41 Friday.
|Small school schools - 1/8
|1. Incarnate Word (8-0) is idle.
|2. Whitfield (8-2) at Cape Notre Dame , 6 p.m Friday.
|3. Civic Memorial (15-2) at Breese Central (7-6) , 8 p.m today.
|4. Freeburg (17-3) def. Highland (5-16), 36-32 today.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (6-3) vs. Hermann (7-4) , 2:30 p.m today.
|6. Westminster (8-0) vs. Francis Howell Central (9-2) , 1 p.m today.
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (11-2) def. Duchesne (8-4), 65-26 Friday.
|8. Waterloo (19-3) is idle.
|9. St. Charles West (10-1) is idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (12-6) is idle.