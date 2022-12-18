|Large school schools - 12/17
|1. O'Fallon (10-2) was idle.
|2. Alton (10-0) was idle.
|3. Eureka (6-3) def. Parkway West (4-3), 62-37 yesterday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (3-0) vs. Westminster (1-2) at Visitation, 4 p.m yesterday.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-1) lost to Cardinal Ritter (2-2), 52-39 yesterday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (4-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (3-7) lost to Civic Memorial (8-4), 45-36 yesterday.
|9. East St. Louis (6-9) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (8-0) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (6-3), 47-35 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/17
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0) def. Webster Groves (1-4), 68-24 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (8-1) def. Nerinx Hall (3-5), 59-33 yesterday.
|3. Okawville (10-0) was idle.
|4. Highland (12-2) def. Montgomery County , 42-30 yesterday.
|5. Vashon (5-1) def. North Little Rock , 51-46 Friday.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-4) def. Edwardsville (3-7), 45-36 yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (6-5) was idle.
|9. Althoff (9-2) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.