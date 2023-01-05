|Large school schools - 1/4
|1. Alton (16-0) def. Belleville West (2-11), 66-24 Tuesday.
|2. O'Fallon (15-3) vs. East St. Louis (8-12) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|3. Pattonville (6-1) was idle.
|4. Eureka (8-5) was idle.
|5. St. Joseph's (4-4) lost to MICDS (7-5), 34-32 Tuesday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (8-3) vs. Union (7-2) at Lutheran South, 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Marquette (9-4) def. Clayton (6-6), 84-30 yesterday.
|8. Collinsville (10-6) vs. Edwardsville (6-8) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
|10. Timberland (9-3) def. St. Dominic (5-5), 42-26 Tuesday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/4
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (12-2) def. Orchard Farm (6-6), 67-20 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (8-2) was idle.
|4. Waterloo (11-5) was idle.
|5. Okawville (14-2) at Carlyle (13-3) , 7:15 p.m Thursday.
|6. Althoff (12-4) lost to Mater Dei (12-3), 39-35 yesterday.
|7. Breese Central (10-6) vs. Wood River (5-11) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|8. Highland (16-4) was idle.
|9. Father McGivney (15-2) at Gibault (11-4) , 7:45 p.m Thursday.
|10. Alton Marquette (10-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.