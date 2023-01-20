|Large school schools - 1/19
|1. Alton (22-0) def. Mater Dei (16-4), 45-34 Wednesday.
|2. O'Fallon (20-4) lost to Okawville (20-3), 55-50 yesterday.
|3. Pattonville (9-2) at Marquette (10-5) , 7 p.m Friday.
|4. Eureka (12-6) at Fort Zumwalt South (10-4) , 7 p.m Friday.
|5. Timberland (13-4) at Troy Buchanan (7-6) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|6. Parkway South (12-3) vs. Kirkwood (5-7) , 6 p.m Friday.
|7. Cor Jesu (12-4) def. Ursuline (11-6), 40-36 yesterday.
|8. St. Joseph's (9-6) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-5) vs. Francis Howell Central (9-5) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|10. Marquette (10-5) vs. Pattonville (9-2) , 7 p.m Friday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/19
|1. Incarnate Word (13-0) at Louisville Mercy , 6:30 p.m Friday.
|2. John Burroughs (16-2) vs. Lutheran South (12-2) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Vashon (10-4) vs. East St. Louis (8-14) , 8:30 p.m Friday.
|4. Okawville (20-3) def. O'Fallon (20-4), 55-50 yesterday.
|5. Highland (18-7) lost to Teutopolis , 48-46 yesterday.
|6. Father McGivney (19-3) lost to Rochester , 46-34 yesterday.
|7. Lutheran South (12-2) at John Burroughs (16-2) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (13-3) lost to St. James (13-3), 59-56 Wednesday.
|9. Mater Dei (16-4) lost to Alton (22-0), 45-34 Wednesday.
|10. Visitation (10-6) def. Nerinx Hall (6-9), 54-39 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.