|Large school schools - 2/20
|1. Alton (31-1) at O'Fallon (29-4) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|2. O'Fallon (29-4) vs. Alton (31-1) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Eureka (18-7) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (16-6) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (18-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Parkway South (17-8) at Lindbergh (13-12) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (15-9) def. St. Dominic (14-11), 49-34 yesterday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (16-7) vs. Lafayette (4-21) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Cor Jesu (17-8) def. Borgia (8-17), 63-38 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (15-9) vs. Lift For Life (11-14) , 5 p.m Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/20
|1. Incarnate Word (25-0) at John Burroughs (23-2) , 5 p.m Tuesday.
|2. John Burroughs (23-2) vs. Incarnate Word (25-0) , 5 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Vashon (20-5) was idle.
|4. Okawville (29-4) at Jacksonville Routt , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (21-5) def. Cardinal Ritter (13-10), 43-31 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (24-7) vs. Mattoon at Centralia, Illinois, 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (13-10) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (21-5), 43-31 yesterday.
|10. Lutheran South (18-7) vs. Francis Howell (10-14) , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.