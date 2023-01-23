 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/22
1. Alton (23-0) def. Okawville (20-4), 54-38 Saturday.
2. O'Fallon (21-4) def. Mater Dei (16-5), 54-34 Saturday.
3. Pattonville (10-3) lost to Vashon (12-4), 76-61 Saturday.
4. Eureka (13-6) vs. Summit (12-4) , 6 p.m Monday.
5. Timberland (13-5) was idle.
6. Parkway South (13-3) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) , 6 p.m Monday.
7. Cor Jesu (12-4) was idle.
8. St. Joseph's (10-6) def. St. Teresa's , 59-41 Saturday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) at Parkway South (13-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
10. Marquette (10-6) vs. Francis Howell (6-8) at Lindbergh, 4 p.m Monday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/22
1. Incarnate Word (15-0) def. Louisville Sacred Heart , 60-48 Saturday.
2. John Burroughs (17-2) was idle.
3. Vashon (12-4) def. Pattonville (10-3), 76-61 Saturday.
4. Okawville (20-4) lost to Alton (23-0), 54-38 Saturday.
5. Highland (18-7) at Hillsboro, Illinois (10-8) , 6 p.m Monday.
6. Father McGivney (20-3) vs. Jacksonville Routt at Carrollton, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Monday.
7. Lutheran South (12-3) vs. Pacific (6-10) at Washington, 7 p.m Monday.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (14-3) at Borgia (6-11) , 7 p.m Monday.
9. Mater Dei (16-5) lost to O'Fallon (21-4), 54-34 Saturday.
10. Visitation (11-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News