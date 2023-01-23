|Large school schools - 1/22
|1. Alton (23-0) def. Okawville (20-4), 54-38 Saturday.
|2. O'Fallon (21-4) def. Mater Dei (16-5), 54-34 Saturday.
|3. Pattonville (10-3) lost to Vashon (12-4), 76-61 Saturday.
|4. Eureka (13-6) vs. Summit (12-4) , 6 p.m Monday.
|5. Timberland (13-5) was idle.
|6. Parkway South (13-3) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) , 6 p.m Monday.
|7. Cor Jesu (12-4) was idle.
|8. St. Joseph's (10-6) def. St. Teresa's , 59-41 Saturday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) at Parkway South (13-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
|10. Marquette (10-6) vs. Francis Howell (6-8) at Lindbergh, 4 p.m Monday.
|Small school schools - 1/22
|1. Incarnate Word (15-0) def. Louisville Sacred Heart , 60-48 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (17-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (12-4) def. Pattonville (10-3), 76-61 Saturday.
|4. Okawville (20-4) lost to Alton (23-0), 54-38 Saturday.
|5. Highland (18-7) at Hillsboro, Illinois (10-8) , 6 p.m Monday.
|6. Father McGivney (20-3) vs. Jacksonville Routt at Carrollton, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Monday.
|7. Lutheran South (12-3) vs. Pacific (6-10) at Washington, 7 p.m Monday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (14-3) at Borgia (6-11) , 7 p.m Monday.
|9. Mater Dei (16-5) lost to O'Fallon (21-4), 54-34 Saturday.
|10. Visitation (11-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.