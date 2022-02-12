 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/11
1. Edwardsville (25-4) def. Belleville West (14-13), 65-34 Thursday.
2. Webster Groves (17-4) def. Marquette (13-9), 62-45 yesterday.
3. O'Fallon (23-5) def. Vashon (10-8), 62-51 Thursday.
4. Pattonville (16-4) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (17-5) def. Timberland (11-11), 44-29 yesterday.
6. Eureka (16-6) def. Hazelwood Central (1-11), 68-32 Thursday.
7. Alton (20-6) def. Collinsville (14-16), 70-39 Thursday.
8. Triad (19-9) def. Mascoutah (16-14), 57-36 Thursday.
9. Kirkwood (14-4) def. Parkway North (6-14), 62-22 yesterday.
10. Francis Howell (11-10) lost to Troy Buchanan (14-8), 40-33 yesterday.

Small school schools - 2/11
1. Incarnate Word (20-0) vs. Notre Dame de Sion , 2:30 p.m Saturday.
2. Whitfield (15-3) def. Lift For Life (11-11), 49-46 yesterday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (16-5) def. Notre Dame (10-9), 72-27 Thursday.
4. Civic Memorial (27-4) def. Highland (7-23), 46-38 Thursday.
5. Alton Marquette (25-6) was idle.
6. Freeburg (25-5) lost to Breese Central (18-8), 55-44 Thursday.
7. Westminster (15-5) lost to Lutheran South (10-11), 51-40 yesterday.
8. Lift For Life (11-11) lost to Whitfield (15-3), 49-46 yesterday.
9. John Burroughs (13-4) def. MICDS (15-6), 38-35 yesterday.
10. Waterloo (24-6) def. Jerseyville (9-19), 53-45 Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

