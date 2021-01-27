 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 1/26
1. Holt (13-2) at Washington (5-10) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
2. Marquette (12-3) at Parkway Central (4-7) , 6:15 p.m yesterday.
3. Francis Howell Central (11-3) def. Pacific (4-11), 57-20 yesterday.
4. Webster Groves (10-4) def. Nerinx Hall (6-9), 66-51 yesterday.
5. St. Joseph's (8-4) lost to Whitfield (14-3), 52-33 Monday.
6. Fort Zumwalt South (10-4) at Fort Zumwalt North (3-13) , 5 a.m Wednesday.
7. Parkway North (10-5) vs. Hancock (4-6) at Clayton, 4:30 p.m Wednesday.
8. Troy Buchanan (9-6) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (8-5) , 7 p.m yesterday.
9. Francis Howell North (11-5) def. St. Charles West (8-6), 53-51 yesterday.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (9-5) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-11), 65-40 yesterday.
Small school ranking schools - 1/26
1. Incarnate Word (15-0) def. Vashon (8-1), 75-72 yesterday.
2. Vashon (8-1) lost to Incarnate Word (15-0), 75-72 yesterday.
3. Whitfield (14-3) at Villa Duchesne (0-7) , 4 p.m yesterday.
4. Westminster (14-3) was idle.
5. Cardinal Ritter (13-4) vs. Trinity (0-14) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
6. John Burroughs (6-1) at Nerinx Hall (6-9) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
7. MICDS (10-4) def. Lindbergh (7-8), 41-17 yesterday.
8. Lutheran North (7-4) vs. Ursuline (6-3) at Villa Duchesne, 4 p.m Wednesday.
9. Union (7-0) at St. James (12-5) , 6:45 p.m Wednesday.
10. Lutheran South (8-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

