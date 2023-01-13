|Large school schools - 1/12
|1. Alton (19-0) def. Edwardsville (8-10), 56-41 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (18-3) def. Belleville West (2-15), 66-27 yesterday.
|3. Pattonville (9-1) def. Parkway West (6-6), 45-29 yesterday.
|4. Parkway South (10-3) lost to Eureka (11-5), 84-48 yesterday.
|5. Marquette (10-5) lost to St. Joseph's (6-5), 69-60 yesterday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) vs. Troy Buchanan (6-5) , 7 p.m Friday.
|7. Timberland (12-3) at Warrenton (8-6) , 8:30 p.m Friday.
|8. Eureka (11-5) def. Parkway South (10-3), 84-48 yesterday.
|9. St. Joseph's (6-5) def. Marquette (10-5), 69-60 yesterday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (8-5) def. St. Dominic (6-7), 46-38 yesterday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/12
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0) vs. Normal Community , 6:30 p.m Friday.
|2. John Burroughs (14-2) at MICDS (8-6) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Vashon (10-2) vs. Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. at Bartlett, Tenn., 5 p.m Friday.
|4. Highland (17-5) lost to Mascoutah (13-7), 55-51 yesterday.
|5. Okawville (17-3) def. Red Bud (9-11), 62-22 yesterday.
|6. Waterloo (13-6) def. Triad (3-15), 44-27 yesterday.
|7. Father McGivney (18-2) def. Metro-East Lutheran (4-10), 70-18 yesterday.
|8. Breese Central (13-6) def. Salem, Illinois , 57-27 yesterday.
|9. Visitation (9-5) was idle.
|10. Lutheran South (10-2) def. Lindbergh (6-8), 55-51 Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.