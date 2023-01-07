|Large school schools - 1/6
|1. Alton (16-0) vs. Arlington Heights Hersey at North Central College, 5 p.m Saturday.
|2. O'Fallon (16-3) vs. Cape Notre Dame 0-0 at St. Joseph's, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|3. Pattonville (7-1) def. Westminster (5-4), 56-51 yesterday.
|4. Eureka (9-5) def. Lindbergh (6-7), 61-36 yesterday.
|5. St. Joseph's (4-4) vs. Edwardsville (7-8) , 10 a.m Saturday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (8-4) vs. Parkway Central (3-7) at Lutheran South, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|7. Marquette (10-4) def. Parkway North (4-9), 62-24 yesterday.
|8. Collinsville (10-7) lost to Edwardsville (7-8), 51-30 Thursday.
|9. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
|10. Timberland (10-3) def. Francis Howell North (7-6), 52-44 yesterday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/6
|1. Incarnate Word (10-0) def. Lee's Summit West , 63-42 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (13-2) def. Visitation (9-4), 59-26 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (9-2) def. Park Hill South , 66-55 yesterday.
|4. Waterloo (11-5) at Highland (16-4) , 8 a.m Saturday.
|5. Okawville (15-2) vs. Quincy Notre Dame at Breese Central, 2 p.m Saturday.
|6. Althoff (12-5) lost to Marion (7-12), 65-62 Thursday.
|7. Breese Central (11-6) vs. McLeansboro Hamilton County , 6 p.m Saturday.
|8. Highland (16-4) vs. Waterloo (11-5) , 8 a.m Saturday.
|9. Father McGivney (16-2) def. Gibault (11-5), 60-30 Thursday.
|10. Alton Marquette (10-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.