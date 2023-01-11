|Large school schools - 1/10
|1. Alton (18-0) def. Collinsville (10-9), 64-28 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (17-3) was idle.
|3. Pattonville (8-1) was idle.
|4. Parkway South (10-2) def. Nerinx Hall (5-8), 54-39 yesterday.
|5. Marquette (10-4) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) def. Visitation (9-5), 48-44 yesterday.
|7. Timberland (11-3) vs. Francis Howell North (8-6) at Warrenton, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|8. Eureka (10-5) def. Clayton (6-7), 68-53 yesterday.
|9. St. Joseph's (5-5) lost to Cor Jesu (9-3), 48-43 yesterday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (7-5) lost to Francis Howell (5-7), 48-42 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/10
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (14-2) def. Ladue (6-7), 68-23 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (10-2) was idle.
|4. Highland (17-4) was idle.
|5. Okawville (16-3) def. Greenville (11-8), 48-15 Monday.
|6. Waterloo (12-6) def. Collinsville (10-9), 56-50 Monday.
|7. Father McGivney (17-2) def. Christ Our Rock , 45-22 Monday.
|8. Breese Central (12-6) was idle.
|9. Visitation (9-5) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (10-4), 48-44 yesterday.
|10. Lutheran South (9-2) def. Rosati-Kain (5-6), 73-43 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.