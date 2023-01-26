 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/25
1. Alton (24-0) at O'Fallon (22-4) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
2. O'Fallon (22-4) vs. Alton (24-0) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
3. Pattonville (10-3) at Lift For Life (6-9) , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
4. Eureka (14-6) was idle.
5. Timberland (13-6) lost to Parkway West (7-8), 45-37 Tuesday.
6. Parkway South (14-3) was idle.
7. Cor Jesu (12-4) at Villa Duchesne (6-7) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
8. St. Joseph's (11-6) def. Villa Duchesne (6-7), 58-24 Tuesday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-6) def. Francis Howell North (9-9), 51-19 Tuesday.
10. Marquette (12-6) vs. Helias at Lindbergh, 8:15 p.m Thursday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/25
1. Incarnate Word (16-0) def. Westminster (9-7), 77-42 yesterday.
2. John Burroughs (17-2) was idle.
3. Vashon (13-4) def. Soldan (0-8), 86-15 Tuesday.
4. Okawville (21-4) vs. Chester , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
5. Highland (19-7) was idle.
6. Father McGivney (21-3) vs. Nokomis at Carrollton, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Thursday.
7. Lutheran South (14-3) def. Washington (9-6), 55-46 Tuesday.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (15-3) vs. Rosati-Kain (5-10) , 7 p.m Thursday.
9. Mater Dei (16-5) at Centralia, Illinois (5-16) , 6 p.m Thursday.
10. Visitation (11-6) vs. Parkway West (7-8) , 7 p.m Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News