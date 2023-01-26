|Large school schools - 1/25
|1. Alton (24-0) at O'Fallon (22-4) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|3. Pattonville (10-3) at Lift For Life (6-9) , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|4. Eureka (14-6) was idle.
|5. Timberland (13-6) lost to Parkway West (7-8), 45-37 Tuesday.
|6. Parkway South (14-3) was idle.
|7. Cor Jesu (12-4) at Villa Duchesne (6-7) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|8. St. Joseph's (11-6) def. Villa Duchesne (6-7), 58-24 Tuesday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-6) def. Francis Howell North (9-9), 51-19 Tuesday.
|10. Marquette (12-6) vs. Helias at Lindbergh, 8:15 p.m Thursday.
|Small school schools - 1/25
|1. Incarnate Word (16-0) def. Westminster (9-7), 77-42 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (17-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (13-4) def. Soldan (0-8), 86-15 Tuesday.
|4. Okawville (21-4) vs. Chester , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. Highland (19-7) was idle.
|6. Father McGivney (21-3) vs. Nokomis at Carrollton, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Lutheran South (14-3) def. Washington (9-6), 55-46 Tuesday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (15-3) vs. Rosati-Kain (5-10) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|9. Mater Dei (16-5) at Centralia, Illinois (5-16) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|10. Visitation (11-6) vs. Parkway West (7-8) , 7 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.