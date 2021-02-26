 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 2/25
1. Holt (20-2) def. Francis Howell (6-13), 56-44 yesterday.
2. Webster Groves (17-5) def. Parkway North (17-7), 62-54 yesterday.
3. Francis Howell Central (18-6) lost to St. Dominic (15-9), 48-46 yesterday.
4. Edwardsville (8-0) def. O'Fallon (6-1), 67-62 yesterday.
5. Marquette (16-5) def. Hazelwood Central (0-9), 77-39 yesterday.
6. Parkway North (17-7) lost to Webster Groves (17-5), 62-54 yesterday.
7. O'Fallon (6-1) lost to Edwardsville (8-0), 67-62 yesterday.
8. Francis Howell North (17-7) def. Washington (8-17), 54-28 yesterday.
9. Troy Buchanan (13-9) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt South (17-6) def. St. Charles (7-11), 53-25 yesterday.
Small school ranking schools - 2/25
1. Incarnate Word (23-0) was idle.
2. Vashon (13-1) def. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (15-11), 54-18 yesterday.
3. Whitfield (18-4) was idle.
4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) was idle.
5. Westminster (20-4) def. St. Joseph's (13-9), 55-41 Wednesday.
6. Jerseyville (6-3) lost to Triad (5-2), 59-42 yesterday.
7. John Burroughs (12-4) was idle.
8. Union (15-1) lost to St. James (19-5), 58-42 Wednesday.
9. Alton Marquette (3-1) vs. Christ Our Rock , 7:30 p.m Friday.
10. Civic Memorial (8-1) def. Mascoutah (1-6), 81-26 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

