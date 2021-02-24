|Large school ranking schools - 2/23
|1. Holt (19-2) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (16-5) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell Central (18-5) def. Lafayette (14-10), 46-35 yesterday.
|4. Edwardsville (6-0) def. Belleville West (3-3), 56-33 yesterday.
|5. Marquette (15-5) was idle.
|6. Parkway North (17-6) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (5-0) def. Mater Dei (2-2), 61-37 yesterday.
|8. Francis Howell North (16-7) lost to Ste. Genevieve (8-2), 51-44 yesterday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (13-9) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (10-7), 45-34 yesterday.
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (16-6) def. Francis Howell (6-12), 53-41 yesterday.
|Small school ranking schools - 2/23
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0) was idle.
|2. Vashon (12-1) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (18-4) was idle.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) was idle.
|5. Westminster (19-4) def. Borgia (11-12), 62-36 yesterday.
|6. Jerseyville (6-2) lost to Highland (4-1), 56-37 yesterday.
|7. John Burroughs (12-4) def. Lutheran South (14-9), 74-45 Monday.
|8. Union (15-0) at St. James (18-5) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Alton Marquette (3-1) def. Granite City (0-4), 61-39 yesterday.
|10. Civic Memorial (7-1) def. Triad (4-2), 50-30 yesterday.