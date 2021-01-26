|Large school ranking schools - 1/26
|1. Holt (13-2) def. St. Charles (5-7), 60-24 Monday.
|2. Marquette (11-3) at Parkway Central (4-6) , 6:15 p.m today.
|3. Francis Howell Central (10-3) vs. Pacific (4-10) at Washington, 5 p.m today.
|4. Webster Groves (9-4) vs. Nerinx Hall (6-8) , 7 p.m today.
|5. St. Joseph's (8-4) lost to Whitfield (13-3), 52-33 Monday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (10-4) at Fort Zumwalt North (3-13) , 5 a.m Wednesday.
|7. Parkway North (10-5) vs. Hancock (4-6) at Clayton, 4:30 p.m Wednesday.
|8. Troy Buchanan (9-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (7-5) , 7 p.m today.
|9. Francis Howell North (10-5) vs. St. Charles West (8-5) , 6:30 p.m today.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (8-5) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-10) , 5:30 p.m today.
|Small school ranking schools - 1/26
|1. Incarnate Word (14-0) vs. Vashon (8-0) , 6 p.m today.
|2. Vashon (8-0) at Incarnate Word (14-0) , 6 p.m today.
|3. Whitfield (13-3) at Villa Duchesne (0-6) , 4 p.m today.
|4. Westminster (14-3) is idle.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (13-4) vs. Trinity (0-14) , 5:30 p.m today.
|6. John Burroughs (6-1) at Nerinx Hall (6-8) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|7. MICDS (9-4) at Lindbergh (7-7) , 4:30 p.m today.
|8. Lutheran North (7-4) vs. Ursuline (6-3) at Villa Duchesne, 4 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Union (7-0) at St. James (12-5) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|10. Lutheran South (8-4) is idle.