|Large school schools - 2/27
|1. Alton (31-2) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (32-4) def. Bolingbrook , 65-48 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (19-7) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (18-6) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (18-8) was idle.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (15-10) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (18-7) was idle.
|9. Cor Jesu (18-8) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (17-9) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/27
|1. Incarnate Word (26-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (23-3) was idle.
|3. Vashon (21-5) was idle.
|4. Okawville (32-4) def. Havana , 58-45 yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (21-5) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (26-8) lost to Lincoln, Illinois , 61-39 yesterday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (13-10) was idle.
|10. Lutheran South (18-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.